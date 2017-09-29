Belarus to supply $7M worth of medicine to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Medicine worth $7 million from Belarusian pharmaceutical plants will be supplied to Azerbaijan.

The supply of medicines is stipulated by the contracts signed among Azerbaijani companies and Belarusian "Belmedpreparaty" and "Borisov Plant of Medical Preparations" pharmaceutical plants.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $93.76 million.