US squeezing pro-Russian PM's son-in-law from Armenian energy sector?

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29



By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:



It seems that the US has seriously set focus on Armenian energy market, trying to squeeze Russia out.



Armenian Deputy Energy Minister Hayk Harutyunyan, who is the son-in-law of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, will soon stop to coordinate the country’s energy sector, Armenia’s Zhamanak newspaper reported.



The US feels a dangerous clash of interests with Russia as pro-Russian Karapetyan’s son-in-law is in charge of the Armenian energy sector which is of interest to the US.



The US regards Armenia's energy projects attractive. The Americans appeared in the Armenian energy market for the first time in 2015, when the US ContourGlobal company bought the Vorotan Cascade of HPPs for $180 million.



The US ambassador to Armenia promised in February 2017 that the company will additionally invest $70 million in the Vorotan Cascade in the coming years. As a result, more than 150 jobs will be created. But this is not the limit.



Seven US companies attended a renewable energy conference in Yerevan in May 2017. During the conference the US companies voiced their willingness to invest up to $8 billion in Armenian energy sector.



Today, 82 percent of the Armenian energy sector belongs to Russia. Among the leaders are Gazprom Armenia CJSC, Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant, Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC, Sevan-Hrazdan Cascade of hydroelectric power plants. The Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, one of the main sites of the Armenian-Russian cooperation, should be highlighted. The EU and the US want this plant closed down, which ensures about 30 percent of Armenia’s electricity generation.



Meanwhile, the US and the West are now trying to make Yerevan an offer that it can not refuse.



The constant statements of Western politicians about the need to create alternative sources of cheap energy in Armenia fit into the strategy of ousting Russian companies from the Armenian energy market. Perhaps, the US will ask for these guarantees in exchange for big investments.



The fact that having reviewed the investment opportunities in the energy sector, the US felt a clash of interests because of Karapetyan’s son-in-law, once again proves that Washington has far-reaching plans.



Frankly speaking, Karapetyan’s son-in-law will not be left out: According to the newspaper, he will work in the gas sphere, moreover, he will supervise the Armenia-Iran gas pipeline.