Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan plan to sign deals on water issues, border delimitation

2017-09-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan intend to reach new agreements on water issues and delimitation of the state border during the visit of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev to Tashkent, podrobno.uz news website reported.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said that during the recent visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan, a number of very important and serious documents were signed, especially on the delimitation of the state border.

“We have practically described about 85 percent of our joint state borders. Currently, the work continues. If we have time, of course, we will sign a new agreement. We, perhaps, will reach new agreements on the use of water resources jointly with Kyrgyzstan. During the visit, we also hope to hold a big Kyrgyz-Uzbek exhibition of goods manufactured in both countries, and to exchange opinions in general,” noted the foreign minister.

The exact date of Atambayev’s visit will be announced soon, added Kamilov.