Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan could improve WEF ranking thanks to thought-out policy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Azerbaijan’s improved position in the World Economic Forum (WEF) competitiveness ranking was possible thanks to thought-out policy, said President of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) Ilham Aliyev at a solemn ceremony marking the 25th jubilee of NOC.

“A few days ago, Davos World Economic Forum, the world’s leading economic organization, announced the competitiveness ranking of countries’ economies. Azerbaijan advanced by two steps, from 37th to 35th position, in two years. This is the first place in the CIS area.”

“In other words, the economies of about 140 countries have been analyzed. Azerbaijan, a young independent state, ranks 35th among them. What has made this possible? Thought-out policy and unity between people and government. Our independence stands at the foundations of this.”

“Our independence is our greatest happiness, our greatest wealth. The vast majority of athletes who nowadays win medals, who elevate our sports glory throughout the world, were born during the years of independence, all of them grew up during the period of independence,” noted President Aliyev.

Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan will continue to succeed in its path of independence.

“We will be even more successful in sports in the future,” added the head of state.