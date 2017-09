Ukraine FM due in Azerbaijan

2017-09-29 18:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on October 2-3, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend Sept. 29.

During the visit, Klimkin is expected to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.