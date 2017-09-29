Azerbaijan’s volleyball squad defeats German team at European championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Azerbaijan's national volleyball team defeated the German squad 3-0 in the second quarterfinal at the 2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship in Baku Sept. 29.

The 2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. The tournament will last 10 days and its winner will be known on October 1.

The games are held in Azerbaijan's Baku (National Gymnastics Arena), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex) and in Georgia's Tbilisi (Sports Palace).