Ilham Aliyev, his spouse watched Azerbaijan-Germany volleyball match (UPDATE)

2017-09-29 19:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan's national volleyball team defeated the German squad in the second quarterfinal at the 2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship in Baku Sept. 29.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the match.

Azerbaijani team defeated their German rivals 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-21), thus advancing to the semifinals of the 2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship.

The 2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. The tournament will last 10 days and its winner will be known on October 1.

The games are held in Azerbaijan's Baku (National Gymnastics Arena), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex) and in Georgia's Tbilisi (Sports Palace).