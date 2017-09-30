Tom Price resigns after outrage over private jet flights

2017-09-30 01:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Tom Price, secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, resigned Friday amid a furor over his taking more than two dozen costly private plane trips instead of less-expensive commercial flights, CNBC reported.

The White House in a statement said that President Donald Trump intends to tap a top HHS official, Don Wright, to serve as acting secretary of the department.

Wright currently serves as deputy assistant secretary for health and director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

"Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted," the White House said, about an hour after Trump said he would decide by Friday night whether to fire Price.