Illegal visit of Turkish citizens not refect state policy of Ankara - FM's spokesman

2017-09-30 02:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku. Trend. Sept 30

Trend:

Illegal visit of Turkish citizens to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan does not reflect the state policy of Ankara, Turkish Foreign Ministry's spokesman Huseyn Muftuoglu said on Saturday.

"Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan's fair position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", said in a statement.