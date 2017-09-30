EU hails Azerbaijan as enabler of Southern Gas Corridor

2017-09-30 08:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Union hails Azerbaijan as enabler of the Southern Gas Corridor project which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

"The EU is committed and supports Southern Gas Corridor and the role that it plays in the EU's strategy to diversify our energy supply sources and transportation routes, as well as the crucial role of Azerbaijan as ''enabler'' of this grand project," Anca Paduraru, Spokesperson for Health, Food Safety and Energy Union projects at the European Commission told Azernews and Trend.

Paduraru recalled that key projects of the Southern Gas Corridor are the expansion of the South-Caucasus Pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline in Turkey and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline to Italy.

"The EU’s objective has not changed. To diversify the EU’s supplies, the Southern Gas Corridor aims to expand infrastructure that can bring gas to the EU from the Caspian Basin, Central Asia including Iran, the Middle East, and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin," added the European Commission’s spokesperson.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.



At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.



As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn