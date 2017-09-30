Turkmenistan to purchase KAMAZ trucks

2017-09-30 09:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30



By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend



The Ministry of Road Transport of Turkmenistan will purchase 250 KAMAZ-6520 trucks with a carrying capacity of 20 tons, the Turkmen government said in a message on Friday morning.



The relevant decree was signed by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.



The truck market in Turkmenistan is a promising one for KAMAZ. Since 2006, the country received more than 9,000 units of cars and special machinery of this brand.



KAMAZ has its own dealer network in Turkmenistan, represented in Ashgabat, Balkanabat, Mary, Turkmenabat.