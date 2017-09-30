Turkmenistan, Russia to sign intergovernmental documents

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan discussed the preparation for the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ashgabat, scheduled for October 2, at its meeting, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported Sept. 30.

A number of bilateral documents are planned to be signed following the high-level talks.

During the Cabinet’s meeting, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted the importance of the upcoming talks.

Turkmenistan and Russia have friendly relations, according to him.

“Our countries demonstrate closeness or coincidence of positions on such global key issues as ensuring universal peace and security, countering the challenges and threats of our time,” noted the Turkmen president.

It was also noted that there is an impressive potential for building effective cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

Berdimuhamedov also spoke about the dynamic nature of partnership with big companies of Russia, facilitated by the regular holding of various events, including joint business forums and cultural events.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia were established in April 1992. More than 100 intergovernmental agreements covering all spheres of cooperation have already been signed by the two countries.