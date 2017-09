Zakir Garalov: Investigation on espionage case to be completed until year-end

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

The investigation into the case of a group of servicemen and civilians accused of espionage will be completed until the end of 2017, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov told reporters in Baku Sept. 30.

According to him, the group was identified by the Ministry of Defense, and currently, the investigation is conducted by the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan.

Story still developing