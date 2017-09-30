Berdimuhamedov instructs to strengthen fight against corruption

2017-09-30

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in his message to the National Security Ministry’s employees on the occasion of 26th anniversary of this authority, said that the fight against corruption and bribery carried out jointly with other law enforcement agencies should be strengthened.

“You must confront the challenges and threats of modernity, prevent the entry into the country of such dangerous phenomena as international terrorism, extremism, cybercrime,” President Berdimuhamedov told employees in his letter.

Earlier, it was reported that there were cases of abuse of official powers by some officials, facts of bribery and smuggling in a number of ministries and departments.

Particularly, the results of inspection of the activities of agricultural complex structures and the Turkmenhimiya state concern were reported.

Criminal cases were filed in Turkmenistan in mid-May on the crimes related to bribery and embezzlement of state property.