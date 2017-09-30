Nar participates in int’l ITU Telecom World-2017 forum

2017-09-30 11:26 | www.trend.az | 1

In the period from 25th to 28th of September, the International ITU Telecom World 2017 forum and exhibition was held in the city of Busan, South Korea.

The opening ceremony of this prestigious international four-day event took place on 25th of September at the BEXCO exhibition and convention center in the city of Busan. The ICT delegation of Azerbaijan also took part in the said international exhibition, organized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), being a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) that is responsible for information and communication technologies area.

Being a part of the Azerbaijani delegation at this international event, Nar demonstrated its latest achievements and various products and services to the international public, by means of the specially organized Azerbaijan National Pavilion. The visitors of the Nar stand at the exhibition were able to get acquainted with the operator’s innovative services, applications and solutions. During the exhibition period, the employees of Nar who joined this international forum received a great opportunity to learn about the latest development trends in the ICT industry, evaluate the new directions of the international practice and participate in the exchange of experience in this area.

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the ‘Nar Mobile’ trademark, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Within the frames of strategy aimed at continuous improvement of its network quality Nar introduced the HD-Voice (High Definition Voice) service, which is designed to significantly increase the quality of voice calls and ensure the clearest way of voice transmission. With the large network of over 6000 base stations covering 93% of the country Nar provides more than 2 million subscribers with the highest quality services.