Zakir Garalov: Investigation on espionage case to be completed until year-end (UPDATE)

2017-09-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

The investigation into the case of a group of servicemen and civilians accused of espionage will be completed until the end of 2017, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov told reporters in Baku Sept. 30.

According to him, the group was identified by the Ministry of Defense, and currently, the investigation is conducted by the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Prosecutor General’s Office, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs and State Security Service of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement that a group of servicemen and civilians were identified in the country that transmitted secret military information to the Armenian Armed Forces’ intelligence and special authorities.

On the basis of gathered information, a criminal case was filed on May 3 and an operational investigation team was created from employees of the above mentioned authorities in order to conduct a preliminary investigation.

As a result of urgent operational and investigative measures, provocations and terrorist acts planned to be committed in public places of Baku were prevented.

Servicemen and civilians involved in the matter were brought to criminal responsibility and arrested.

According to the joint statement, necessary operational and investigative measures continue, to identify and bring to justice all the perpetrators.