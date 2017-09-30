Afghan students to study at Turkmen universities for free

2017-09-30 12:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A report on admission of foreign students to high educational institutions was presented at a meeting of the Turkmen government, the Watan newspaper reported Sept. 30.

Thus, in line with an agreement on cooperation in education sphere between the governments of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, it is proposed to admit a group of Afghan citizens free of charge to study at language courses at the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute.

Moreover, it is planned to admit a group of Chinese citizens to language courses at the Turkmen National Institute of Foreign Languages.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ordered the admission of foreign citizens to Turkmen universities, and instructed to keep under control the conditions created for their studies.