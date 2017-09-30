Turkmen state commission for mineral resources improving activity

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The work is underway to improve the structure of the Council of the State Commission for Mineral Resources under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported Sept. 30.

Earlier, it was reported that the potential resources of Turkmen hydrocarbons are 71.2 billion tons of oil equivalent, some 53 billion tons of which are onshore, and 18.2 billion tons offshore.

Moreover, dozens of types of minerals, including hydromineral and mineral wealth, potassium and sodium salts, sulfur, limestone, various metals, ornamental and precious stones, together with enormous reserves of hydrocarbon resources allow increasing the production of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium fertilizers needed in the agro-industrial complex.