Azerbaijani oil prices for Sept. 25-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $59.73 per barrel on Sept. 25-29 or $1.39 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $60.51 per barrel, while the lowest price was $58.62 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $55.73 per barrel on Sept. 25-29 or $1.83 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $56.38 per barrel and the lowest price was $54.92 per barrel on Sept. 25-29.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $58.57 per barrel on Sept. 25-29 or $1.87 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $59.27 per barrel and the lowest price was $57.17 during the reporting period.