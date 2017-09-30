Azerbaijani national volleyball team to face Dutch squad at 2017 CEV semifinals

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

Today the Azerbaijani national team will face its Dutch rivals at semifinals of the 2017 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship in Baku.

Leader of the Azerbaijani team Valeriya Mammadova told Trend that their main goal is achieving gold medals of EuroVolley-2017, and therefore they must advance to the finals.

The match between the teams of Azerbaijan and Netherlands will start at 18:00 (UTC+4) on Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, another semifinal match of the 2017 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship will be held in Georgia today. Serbia’s national team will face its Turkish rivals. The game will start at 20:30.