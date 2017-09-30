Envoy: Strengthening relations with Azerbaijan – priority for Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Further strengthening of relations with Azerbaijan is one of the main goals of Turkey, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told Trend Sept. 30.

Ozoral noted that Turkey has always attached great importance to strengthening relations with Azerbaijan and will continue taking serious steps in this direction.

“Turkey is also aimed at strengthening relations with other Turkic-speaking countries. As you know, the Turkish government has adopted the “Hedef 2023” program. As part of this program, our ties will be further strengthened,” said the diplomat.

