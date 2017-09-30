Creation of export-oriented enterprises – one of Azerbaijan’s main tasks (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The development of industry and the creation of competitive export-oriented industrial enterprises is one of the main tasks of the Azerbaijani government, Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov told reporters Sept. 30 during the ceremony of launching the Accopen plant for the production of plastic windows and doors.

“Today we are participating at the opening of Accopen’s plant for production of plastic windows and doors, which is a part of the Akkord investment corporation. This enterprise was created as part of the industrial development policy in Azerbaijan. The company was wholly created by private investments and with the support of the Azerbaijani state,” noted the official.

The volume of investments in the plant’s construction amounted to 3.9 million Azerbaijani manats.

“The plant will produce plastic profiles, and at the second stage – finished windows and doors. As a result, 59 people will be provided with permanent jobs,” added Safarov.

Akkord CEO Burhan Hamidov, for his part, said that this plant became the fourth enterprise commissioned by the corporation in the last three years.

The construction of the Accopen plant started in November 2015. Production capacity of the plant is 2,500 tons of PVC profiles per year.