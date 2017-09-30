AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0006 manats (0.0353 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70044 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 18

1.7007

Sept. 25

1.7008

Sept. 19

1.7007

Sept. 26

1.7008

Sept. 20

1.7007

Sept. 27

1.7002

Sept. 21

1.7007

Sept. 28

1.7002

Sept. 22

1.7008

Sept. 29

1.7002

Average weekly

1.70072

Average weekly

1.70044

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0269 manats or 1.3254 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0091 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 18

2.0309

Sept. 25

2.0296

Sept. 19

2.0368

Sept. 26

2.016

Sept. 20

2.0421

Sept. 27

2.0026

Sept. 21

2.0209

Sept. 28

1.9946

Sept. 22

2.0342

Sept. 29

2.0027

Average weekly

2.03298

Average weekly

2.0091

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0002 (0.678 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0294 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 18

0.0295

Sept. 25

0.0295

Sept. 19

0.0293

Sept. 26

0.0296

Sept. 20

0.0293

Sept. 27

0.0294

Sept. 21

0.0292

Sept. 28

0.0292

Sept. 22

0.0294

Sept. 29

0.0293

Average weekly

0.02934

Average weekly

0.0294

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0085 manats or 1.7497 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47944 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 18

0.4947

Sept. 25

0.4858

Sept. 19

0.4878

Sept. 26

0.4802

Sept. 20

0.4878

Sept. 27

0.4799

Sept. 21

0.4853

Sept. 28

0.474

Sept. 22

0.4864

Sept. 29

0.4773

Average weekly

0.4889

Average weekly

0.47944

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 20.2441 manats or by 0.9193 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2194.94572 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 18

2249.771

Sept. 25

2202.1958

Sept. 19

2231.4885

Sept. 26

2199.6446

Sept. 20

2227.2367

Sept. 27

2210.345

Sept. 21

2230.1279

Sept. 28

2180.5915

Sept. 22

2197.6037

Sept. 29

2181.9517

Average weekly

2227.24556

Average weekly

2194.94572

