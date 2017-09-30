Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0006 manats (0.0353 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70044 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 18 1.7007 Sept. 25 1.7008 Sept. 19 1.7007 Sept. 26 1.7008 Sept. 20 1.7007 Sept. 27 1.7002 Sept. 21 1.7007 Sept. 28 1.7002 Sept. 22 1.7008 Sept. 29 1.7002 Average weekly 1.70072 Average weekly 1.70044

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0269 manats or 1.3254 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0091 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 18 2.0309 Sept. 25 2.0296 Sept. 19 2.0368 Sept. 26 2.016 Sept. 20 2.0421 Sept. 27 2.0026 Sept. 21 2.0209 Sept. 28 1.9946 Sept. 22 2.0342 Sept. 29 2.0027 Average weekly 2.03298 Average weekly 2.0091

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0002 (0.678 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0294 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 18 0.0295 Sept. 25 0.0295 Sept. 19 0.0293 Sept. 26 0.0296 Sept. 20 0.0293 Sept. 27 0.0294 Sept. 21 0.0292 Sept. 28 0.0292 Sept. 22 0.0294 Sept. 29 0.0293 Average weekly 0.02934 Average weekly 0.0294

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0085 manats or 1.7497 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47944 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 18 0.4947 Sept. 25 0.4858 Sept. 19 0.4878 Sept. 26 0.4802 Sept. 20 0.4878 Sept. 27 0.4799 Sept. 21 0.4853 Sept. 28 0.474 Sept. 22 0.4864 Sept. 29 0.4773 Average weekly 0.4889 Average weekly 0.47944

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 20.2441 manats or by 0.9193 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2194.94572 manats.