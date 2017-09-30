Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-30 15:36 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0006 manats (0.0353 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70044 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Sept. 18
|
1.7007
|
Sept. 25
|
1.7008
|
Sept. 19
|
1.7007
|
Sept. 26
|
1.7008
|
Sept. 20
|
1.7007
|
Sept. 27
|
1.7002
|
Sept. 21
|
1.7007
|
Sept. 28
|
1.7002
|
Sept. 22
|
1.7008
|
Sept. 29
|
1.7002
|
Average weekly
|
1.70072
|
Average weekly
|
1.70044
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0269 manats or 1.3254 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0091 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Sept. 18
|
2.0309
|
Sept. 25
|
2.0296
|
Sept. 19
|
2.0368
|
Sept. 26
|
2.016
|
Sept. 20
|
2.0421
|
Sept. 27
|
2.0026
|
Sept. 21
|
2.0209
|
Sept. 28
|
1.9946
|
Sept. 22
|
2.0342
|
Sept. 29
|
2.0027
|
Average weekly
|
2.03298
|
Average weekly
|
2.0091
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0002 (0.678 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0294 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Sept. 18
|
0.0295
|
Sept. 25
|
0.0295
|
Sept. 19
|
0.0293
|
Sept. 26
|
0.0296
|
Sept. 20
|
0.0293
|
Sept. 27
|
0.0294
|
Sept. 21
|
0.0292
|
Sept. 28
|
0.0292
|
Sept. 22
|
0.0294
|
Sept. 29
|
0.0293
|
Average weekly
|
0.02934
|
Average weekly
|
0.0294
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0085 manats or 1.7497 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47944 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Sept. 18
|
0.4947
|
Sept. 25
|
0.4858
|
Sept. 19
|
0.4878
|
Sept. 26
|
0.4802
|
Sept. 20
|
0.4878
|
Sept. 27
|
0.4799
|
Sept. 21
|
0.4853
|
Sept. 28
|
0.474
|
Sept. 22
|
0.4864
|
Sept. 29
|
0.4773
|
Average weekly
|
0.4889
|
Average weekly
|
0.47944
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 20.2441 manats or by 0.9193 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2194.94572 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 18
|
2249.771
|
Sept. 25
|
2202.1958
|
Sept. 19
|
2231.4885
|
Sept. 26
|
2199.6446
|
Sept. 20
|
2227.2367
|
Sept. 27
|
2210.345
|
Sept. 21
|
2230.1279
|
Sept. 28
|
2180.5915
|
Sept. 22
|
2197.6037
|
Sept. 29
|
2181.9517
|
Average weekly
|
2227.24556
|
Average weekly
|
2194.94572