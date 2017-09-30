Top commander: Iran, Iraq plan joint military drills

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian armed forces and Iraqi army will stage joint military drills along the Islamic Republic’s western frontier areas with the Arab state, a senior Iranian commander said.

Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri, senior spokesperson of the Iranian armed forces, has said that the sides will stage the joint drills in the coming days, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report, the decision was made during a meeting between the commanders of the armed forces on Sept. 30 morning.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the regular army of Iran earlier on Sept. 25 conducted two separated war games along the country’s western boarders with Iraq.

The developments came following reports on holding a referendum on independence in northern Iraq.

Iran and Turkey are among the countries, which have urged for protecting Iraq’s territorial integrity.