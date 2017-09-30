Azerbaijan preventing illegal money flows - prosecutor general

2017-09-30 16:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Representatives of some NGOs in Azerbaijan, who call themselves opposition, receive money from their patrons in other countries and then try to bring them illegally to Azerbaijan that is being prevented in the appropriate manner, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov told reporters in Baku Sept. 30.



"I have repeatedly stated that NGOs, various newspapers calling themselves opposition, must respect the laws of Azerbaijan. They should not violate the requirements of either tax or customs legislation in their activities," added the prosecutor general.