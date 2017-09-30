Conference on security and sustainable development in Central to be held in Uzbekistan

2017-09-30 16:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

An international conference on security and sustainable development in Central Asia under the auspices of the United Nations will be held in Samarkand in November 2017.

The conference “Central Asia: One Past and a Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity” will be held on 10-11 November 2017, UzDaily reported.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed an order “On preparation and holding of the International Conference on Security and Sustainable Development in Central Asia under the auspices of the United Nations “Central Asia: One Past and a Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity”.

The document said that about 150 foreign guests, including the heads of international organizations, the leadership of the UN and the EU, foreign ministers of foreign countries, representatives of the expert community, as well as foreign news agencies and media are expected to attend the international conference.

The head of Uzbekistan approved measures to prepare and hold the conference at a high level.