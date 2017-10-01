Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

A 5.3-magnitude occurred in the waters off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the Sputnik reported citing US Geological Survey.

The tremors have been registered at 19:25 GMT on Saturday. The epicenter is located 91 kilometers (56,5 miles) east of the town of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy at the depth of 47.7 kilometers (about 29 miles).

No information on victims or destruction has emerged so far.

Earlier in the day a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the central Chinese province of Sichuan.