26 wounded in barrier collapse during football game in north France

A barrier collapsed during a Ligue 1 football game between Amiens and Lille on Saturday, leaving 26 supporters wounded with four in critical situation, Xinhua reported.

Footage showed dozens of fans falling from about 1.80 meter to the floor after the security fence collapsed at Stade de La Licorne in Amiens, north France.

The incident occurred when Lille supporters were celebrating Fode Ballo's goal in the 15th minute of the match.

Reports added the injured were hospitalized while supporters were evacuated.

On her tweeter account, Sports Minister Laura Flessel expressed "all solidarity" with the injured and paid tribute to rescue teams' "essential mobilization".

The game was interrupted in the first half for security reason and will not be resumed on Saturday evening.