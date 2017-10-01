17 people perish in road accident in Zambia

Seventeen people were killed and 48 others are seriously injured in a traffic accident Saturday in Zambia's Northern Province, Anadolu reported.

The province's police commissioner, Richard Mweene, told journalists the accident happened when a truck, in which the victims were traveling, overturned in a curve in the village of Kasimango on the road linking Mpulungu to Mbala in Northern Province.

“Preliminary investigations show that the driver of the truck was over speeding. As a result, he failed to negotiate the curve resulting in an accident. The deceased are in Mbala General Hospital mortuary waiting for postmortem and burial.”

According to Mweene, all deceased victims were Catholics who were traveling to Senga Hills for church service.

“The [death toll] is likely to rise due to serious injuries the victims sustained during the accident,” he said.