Ilham Aliyev congratulates China’s President Xi Jinping

2017-10-01 11:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all the people of China on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the founding of the People’s Republic of China,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“We attach great importance to Azerbaijan-China relations. Our bilateral relations are characterized by high-level political contacts, mutually beneficial cooperation in economic sphere and constantly expanding humanitarian and cultural ties.”

“I am confident that friendly relations of our countries, bilateral and multilateral cooperation, which is based on mutual trust and support, will further contribute to welfare of our peoples,” the letter noted.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of China lasting peace and prosperity.”