Iran’s exports of food, medicine, health products see huge surge

2017-10-01 13:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran exported worth of $2.9 billion of food, medicine and healthcare products over the last fiscal year (started March 20).

The exports of food industry over the last year increased by 13 percent compared to the preceding year.

According to the data available on the website of the Industry Ministry, the medicine sector saw a surge of 31 percent in its exports.

In the meantime, the industry of make-up and healthcare products experienced an increase of 8 percent.

The value of the exports of food industry hit $2.5 billion, accounting for 85.5 percent of the exports of the mentioned sectors.

The make-up and healthcare sector’s exports reached $242 million forming 8 percent of the total exports of the three industries.

The value of the exports of medicine sector was $192 million.

The output of the three industries was exported to 20 countries. Afghanistan and Iraq had the biggest share in importing goods from Iran.