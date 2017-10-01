Baku hosts open championship in rhythmic gymnastics (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

Start Sports and Entertainment Complex in Baku has hosted an open championship in rhythmic gymnastics titled “Autumn Stars”.

The competition involved 146 female gymnasts in individual and 17 groups in team event. All participating gymnasts were 4-5 years old.

The female gymnasts were representing Azerbaijan’s Ojag Sport Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Start and Zirva sports clubs, as well as Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Aghdash and Kurdamir districts.