Man hits police car, tries to ram into crowd in Canada

2017-10-01 16:39 | www.trend.az | 1

An unidentified man tried to ram into the crowd during a police chase in the Canadian city of Edmonton. Five people are injured, Sputnik reported.

On Saturday, a car crashed into a police barricade near the Commonwealth Stadium, after which the driver approached a policeman and stabbed him several times. He fled the scene on foot, prompting a large-scale manhunt in the city.

At midnight police managed to find the suspect in a van trying to escape. During the pursuit, the suspect deliberately hit four pedestrians until the van flipped. The attacker was taken into custody.

The local police services confirmed there was a Daesh flag in the attacker's car.

As Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht stated, the law enforcement services are currently conducting an antiterrorist investigation.

"Based on evidence at the scenes and the actions of the suspect, at 00:38 a.m. [06:38 GMT] today it was determined that these incidents are being investigated as acts of terrorism," Knecht said at a press conference.