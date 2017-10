Ilham Aliyev watched Azerbaijan-Turkey volleyball match

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

Azerbaijani volleyball team met with the Turkish team in a match for the bronze medal of the European Women's Volleyball Championship.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev watched the match.

The 2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. Sixteen best teams of Europe, divided into 4 groups, are participating in the competition.