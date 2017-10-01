Man shot and killed after attacking people with knife at Marseille train station

2017-10-01 19:02 | www.trend.az | 0
At least two people, including one woman, were reportedly killed by a man with a knife at Marseille train station. The attacker was shot and killed by French security services, Sputnik reported.
The attack took place near the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles station, according to DNA media outlet.
According to the witnesses, law enforcement services cordoned off the area and evacuated people from the site.
The national police services ask people to avoid the area of the accident. The investigation is underway.