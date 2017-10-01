Man shot and killed after attacking people with knife at Marseille train station

At least two people, including one woman, were reportedly killed by a man with a knife at Marseille train station. The attacker was shot and killed by French security services, Sputnik reported.

The attack took place near the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles station, according to DNA media outlet.

According to the witnesses, law enforcement services cordoned off the area and evacuated people from the site.

​The national police services ask people to avoid the area of the accident. The investigation is underway.