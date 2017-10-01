Serbian national women's volleyball team becomes champion of Europe

The national team of Serbia in the final match of the European Women's Volleyball Championship on Sunday played against the Netherlands.

The match ended with the victory of the athletes from Serbia with a score of 3:1 (25:20, 22:25, 25:28, 25:28).

Thus, the Serbian team took the first place at the European Women's Volleyball Championship, second place were taken by the Netherlands. The third and fourth places were shared between the teams of Turkey and Azerbaijan, respectively.