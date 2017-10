Libero of Azerbaijan's national women's volleyball team got in symbolic team of European Championship

2017-10-02

Libero of Azerbaijan's national women's volleyball team Valeriya Mammadova got into the symbolic team of the European Championship, held in Azerbaijan and Georgia, CEV website reported.

The best spickers were Brankica Mihajlovic (Serbia), Lonneke Slöetjes and Anne Bujis (Netherlands), blockers Eda Erdem Dündar (Turkey), Stefana Veljkovic (Serbia), setter Laura Dijkema (Netherlands).