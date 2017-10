IS claims Marseille knife attack that killed two people

An Islamic State militant was responsible for a knife attack at a Marseille train station in southern France that killed two women on Sunday, the group’s Amaq news agency said, according to Reuters.

Two women were stabbed to death and their assailant shot dead by a soldier in the southern French port city of Marseille on Sunday in what officials described as a “likely terrorist act”.