Death toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 361

2017-10-02 06:09 | www.trend.az | 1

The death toll from Mexico’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake rose to 361 on Sunday after another casualty was confirmed in the capital, where a search continued at a collapsed seven-story office building in a central neighborhood, the Associated Press reported.

National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reported on Twitter that the dead include 220 people killed in Mexico City by the Sept. 19 quake. The rest were in Morelos, Puebla and three other states.

The toll has continued to climb gradually nearly two weeks after the earthquake as bodies keep being pulled from the rubble - though nearly all the collapse sites have been cleared by now in Mexico City.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said eight people were still believed to be missing inside the wreckage of the office building, one of 38 structures that toppled in the capital.

Rescuers “continue to work intensely” at the site, Mancera said in a Sunday briefing on rescue and recovery efforts.

He also confirmed the latest figure of 220 dead in his city and said all but one had been identified. Female victims outnumbered male victims 136 to 84, and 29 of the dead were children.

Mancera said 25 people remained hospitalized, including four whose condition was given as “red” and 21 listed as “yellow.”