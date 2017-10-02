Ukraine state company wants in on development of Azerbaijan's biggest oil&gas fields (exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2



By Azad Hasanli - Trend:



Ukraine's "Zorya-Mashproekt" is interested in establishing large-scale and long-term cooperation with Azerbaijani companies in the energy sector, the company's Head of the group for market analysis, Natalia Garkusha told Trend.



Garkusha said the company is ready to supply gas turbine equipment with the capacity of 6, 15 and 25 MW for the needs of oil and gas companies of Azerbaijan and for regional power supply and power supply of factories.



"Our biggest interest is cooperation with companies who are involved with energy projects based on EPC [Engineering, procurement and construction] contracts, as well as with suppliers of gas pumping units for construction or modernization of existing compressor stations," Garkusha said.



She went on to add that the company is interested in participating in oil and gas projects, where gas turbine equipment is in demand.



"Such projects include the development of Shah Deniz and Neft Dashlari fields, the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, the extension of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline and other projects involving the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)," Garkusha said.



"Zorya-Mashproekt", which is part of the state Ukrainian concern "UkrOboronProm", has already worked in Azerbaijani market. In the mid-1980s, the company supplied gas turbine engines with a capacity of 12 MW for power supply of the Neft Dashlari (Oil Rocks) oil field.