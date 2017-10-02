Andrzej Duda: Poland interested in boosting ties with Turkmenistan

2017-10-02

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Poland is interested in boosting relations with Turkmenistan, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in his message to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"On behalf of the Polish people and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Turkmenistan," President Duda said.

Poland is interested in intensifying relations with Turkmenistan to use the potential of cooperation between the countries in economy, culture and other spheres.

Ashgabat and Warsaw are negotiating to intensify cooperation in such promising areas as energy, textile, agriculture, high technologies and tourism.

Poland’s favorable geographical position allows actively developing transit routes for energy supplies from the Caspian region to Europe, which is an important incentive for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.