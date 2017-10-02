UNRCCA head takes office in Turkmenistan

2017-10-02 10:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen deputy prime minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has met with Natalia Gherman of Moldova, the newly appointed special representative and head of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Meredov congratulated Gherman on her appointment and wished success in her further activities on implementing initiatives to strengthen peace, security and stability in Central Asia.

“Expressing gratitude for the active position on the development of cooperation with the UN, the sides noted the positive experience, which is solid foundation for the development of joint activities,” the ministry said.

The parties exchanged views on the issues of further cooperation in the spheres of security, development and humanitarian dimension.

The UNRCCA is a special political mission of the United Nations Organization established in 2007 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan upon the initiative of the five Central Asian states. The role of the Center is to identify and address existing and potential threats to regional stability. In addition, the Center facilitates partnerships between the governments of Central Asia in cooperation with regional and international organizations.

Natalia Gherman of Moldova, the newly appointed head of the UNRCCA, brings 25 years of experience in diplomacy, having served in various high-level government positions in her native country.

Most recently from 2013 until 2016, Gherman was minister of foreign affairs and European integration of Moldova while concurrently serving as deputy prime minister and temporarily as the acting prime minister in 2015.

Earlier in her career, Gherman served as ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to the United Nations agencies in Vienna and to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and established the diplomatic presence of her country in the Nordic region, having served as first resident Moldovan ambassador to Sweden, Norway and Finland.