Azerbaijan respects Spain’s territorial integrity - Foreign Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Spain within its internationally recognized borders, Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend Oct. 2.

He was commenting on the so-called independence referendum held in Catalonia region of Spain Oct. 1.

“We are looking forward to settlement of existing situation by peaceful means on the basis of the Constitution and laws of Spain,” he added.