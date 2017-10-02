Management changes in two Azerbaijani insurance companies

2017-10-02 11:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Management changes have been made in Azerbaijani Ateshgah Insurance company and Ateshgah Life company.

Azer Aliyev was appointed new chairman of the board of Ateshgah Insurance company, the company said in a message Oct. 2.

According to the message, the decision was made at the general meeting of Ateshgah Life shareholders and the board of directors of Ateshgah Insurance company.

Earlier, Aliyev served as a member of the board of directors of Ateshgah Life company.

Talet Safarov, who was chairman of the board of Ateshgah Insurance company earlier, joined the board of directors of Ateshgah Life company.

Ateshgah Insurance company was established in 1996, while Ateshgah Life company - in 1998.