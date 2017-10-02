Agreement on Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border ratified

2017-10-02 11:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2



By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:



The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev signed the law "On ratification of the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border", previously signed on September 5, 2017 in Bishkek, the press service of the Kyrgyz president said in a message.



The law was adopted by the Kyrgyz Parliament on September 28, 2017.



"The agreement is purposed to clarify and determine the state border line between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The provisions of the agreement describe 1,170 km of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. The law comes into force from the date of its official publication," the message said.