Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly built kindergarten in Gobustan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a newly built kindergarten in Gobustan district.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the kindergarten.

The two-storey building covers an area of 826 square meters, and includes four teaching rooms and four bedrooms.

All rooms are supplied with the necessary equipment and visual aids. The kindergarten also has a gym, two computer rooms, a medical center and a kitchen.

The landscaping work was done, and amusement facilities were installed in the yard of the kindergarten.

