Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway after major overhaul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Takla-Sundu-Khillmilli highway in Gobustan district after major overhaul.
Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov told the head of state that Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway connects six villages with a total population of 15,000 people.
The total length of the highway is 17.2 km, while its width is six meters. Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway has two lanes.
Under the project, nine bus stops were set up along the road.
The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway.