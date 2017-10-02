Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway after major overhaul

2017-10-02 13:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Takla-Sundu-Khillmilli highway in Gobustan district after major overhaul.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov told the head of state that Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway connects six villages with a total population of 15,000 people.

The total length of the highway is 17.2 km, while its width is six meters. Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway has two lanes.

Under the project, nine bus stops were set up along the road.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway.