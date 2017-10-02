President Aliyev attends opening of Shamakhi-Chol Goylar-Padar highway (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Shamakhi-Chol Goylar-Padar highway.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done under the project.

Construction of the road, which connects 18 residential areas with a total population of 35,800 people, started in 2011. The road is 53 km in length and 7 meters in width.

The head of state was also informed of construction of the Goylar-Gushchu road in Shamakhi district. The 11-km road connects four villages with a total population of 14,000 people.