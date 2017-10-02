Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is an island of stability and development

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Trend:

Threats are increasing in the world and conflicts are flaring up, but Azerbaijan is an island of stability and development, said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with members of public in Gobustan on Oct. 2.

“Today, Azerbaijan is one of those countries that stand out for stability, development and progress in the world,” noted President Aliyev. “Now you are following the processes ongoing in the world. There are many big problems both in economic, political and military fields.”

“Risks and threats are increasing, bloodshed, conflicts, wars are breaking out, and stability is being violated. However, Azerbaijan is an island of stability and development. A well thought-out policy, the unity between the people and the authorities, and the patriotic nature of our people – these factors are the basis of our success.”