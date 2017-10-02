Turkmenistan implementing major project for ammonia, carbamide production

2017-10-02 14:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Specialists of a consortium created by the Japanese Mitsubishi Corporation and Turkey’s Gap Insaat as part of the Calik Holding (Turkey) group of companies are implementing a major project for the industrial processing of natural gas to ammonia and carbamide, the Turkmen Golden Age newspaper reported.

The specialists are carrying out the start-up and adjustment work on technological and auxiliary equipment for carbamide production in the city of Garabogaz in the Balkan district of Turkmenistan.

Emergency diesel generators, air supply units have been prepared, testing of high-pressure pipelines, as well as construction of a gas supply pipeline are being completed.

The project is being implemented by the order of Turkmenhimiya State Concern.

According to the directorate of the companies under construction, Mitsubishi Corporation installed more than 82 percent of the equipment necessary for the start-up of the company.

Turkey’s Gap Insaat, which carried out construction work at the object by over 80 percent, is building social facilities for future specialists of the company.

Currently, more than 5,600 workers, over 5,000 of which are Turkmen specialists, as well as 374 units of construction, special machinery and mechanisms are involved in establishing the new company in the Balkan district.

With the use of modern technologies, large-scale production is being created, which allows to organize deep processing of natural gas and manufacture of products, which meet international quality standards.

The technologies of the Danish Haldor Topse and the US UOP LLC will be used in ammonia production. The technology of the Italian Saipem company will be used in the carbamide synthesis section.

The technology of the Netherlands’ Uhde Fertilizer Technology will be used while granulating the concentrated carbamide solution.

In order to successfully master the latest technologies applied during the production, training of qualified personnel was organized at the company.

To this end, over 270 people, who expressed desire to work at the new company, were trained in the Garabogaz branch of the Turkmenabat vocational school “Turkmenhimiya” under the guidance of teachers and specialists of chemical industrial companies of Turkmenistan.

Under the project, the new carbamide plant will produce mineral fertilizers from raw materials supplied from gas fields through gas transmission system.

The company will produce 1.155 million tons of carbamide per year and 3,500 tons of carbamide per day. The annual volume of nitrogen fertilizers produced in the country will exceed 2 million tons.

Around a third of these products will be supplied to the domestic market, the rest - for export. At this stage, reconstruction of a quay, from which the fertilizers will be transported by sea, is underway in Garabogaz city.